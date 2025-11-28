Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ex-excise official gets 5 years’ jail time in bribery case

ByVikrant Jha
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 05:22 am IST

He has been convicted of demanding a ₹10-crore bribe and accepting ₹1.25 crore in 2017 from a hotelier, and sentenced him to five years’ rigorous imprisonment. A fine of ₹1 lakh has also been imposed

MUMBAI: A special CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) court on Thursday convicted former assistant commissioner of Central Excise, Ashok Venkatesh Nayak, for demanding a 10-crore bribe and accepting 1.25 crore in 2017 from a hotelier, and sentenced him to five years’ rigorous imprisonment. A fine of 1 lakh has also been imposed.

Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Delivering the judgment, Special CBI Judge Amit V Kharkar found Nayak guilty under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, holding that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt, both demand and acceptance of illegal gratification.

According to the court, the complainant had received threatening calls from a man identifying himself as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, directing him to meet Nayak at a Dadar hotel. The judgment records that Nayak had initially demanded 15 crore, later reducing it to 12 crore and then agreeing to accept 10 crore, of which 1.25 crore was to be handed over the next day.

During verification of the demand, investigators recorded conversations in which Nayak is “heard demanding gratification… and threatening the complainant with arrest and interrogation if he fails to meet with the demand”. He is also heard claiming he had “fixed the matter through a senior IAS officer working with the PMO” and promising favourable outcomes in related proceedings.

On May 6, 2017, CBI officers laid a trap near the Dadar hotel, after the complainant managed to arrange 13.5 lakh in actual currency, filling the rest of the carton with paper cut to the size of bank notes. The judgment notes that Nayak asked the complainant to place the carton containing cash in his car and “felt the carton with both hands to check whether it contained cash”, following which he was immediately apprehended.

His hand-wash turned pink in a sodium carbonate solution, confirming contact with phenolphthalein-coated notes. Minutes later, another accused, Dhananjay Ramanna Shetty, whom Nayak had phoned, arrived in a taxi to collect the cash and was also caught. Proceedings against him later abated following his death in July 2025.

Judge Kharkar observed that the prosecution’s evidence — including recordings, voice identification by an officer familiar with Nayak’s voice, corroborative testimony from panch witnesses and the complainant, and the trap procedure — had “remained unshattered”. He rejected the contention of the defence that no work of the complainant was pending with Nayak, pointing out that Section 8 applies to anyone who accepts illegal gratification for inducing any public servant “by corrupt or illegal means”.

Calling corruption “corroding, like cancerous lymph nodes, the vital veins of the body politic”, the court cited a Supreme Court precedent to underline that such offences must be dealt with with “an iron hand”. While noting Nayak’s age and cardiac ailment, the judge held that “the act of the accused does not deserve any leniency”.

Nayak was sentenced to five years’ simple imprisonment and a 1 lakh fine, with a six-month simple imprisonment term in default of payment. He was granted set-off for the two months and five days spent in custody, between May 6 and July 11, 2017.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Ex-excise official gets 5 years’ jail time in bribery case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Former Central Excise assistant commissioner Ashok Venkatesh Nayak was convicted by a special CBI court for demanding a 10-crore bribe and accepting 1.25 crore in 2017, receiving a five-year prison sentence and a 1 lakh fine. The court found overwhelming evidence of corruption, including recorded conversations and witness testimonies, emphasizing the need for strict action against such offenses.