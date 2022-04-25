Ex-home secretary Madhav Godbole passes away at 85

PUNE: Former Union home secretary Madhav Godbole died of cardiac arrest in Pune on Monday. He was 85.

Godbole, who took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993, also served as Maharashtra State Electricity Board chairman and state principal finance secretary. He also worked for the Asian Development Bank in Manila for five years.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar condoled Godbole’s death. “Madhav Godbole was an honest officer who handled various important positions at Centre and state effectively. At times, he was not afraid to air his views contrary to those in power.”

Godbole was the Union home secretary when the Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya in 1992. He wrote at least 20 books as well as essays and articles after his retirement. His books include ‘the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Dilemma: An Acid Test for India’s Constitution.’ A PhD in economics from Bombay University, he also did an MA in development economics from Williams College, USA.