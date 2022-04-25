Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ex-home secretary Madhav Godbole passes away at 85
mumbai news

Ex-home secretary Madhav Godbole passes away at 85

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar called Godbole an honest officer who handled important positions at the Centre and the state
Madhav Godbole. (ANI)
Madhav Godbole. (ANI)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 01:43 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Former Union home secretary Madhav Godbole died of cardiac arrest in Pune on Monday. He was 85.

Godbole, who took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993, also served as Maharashtra State Electricity Board chairman and state principal finance secretary. He also worked for the Asian Development Bank in Manila for five years.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar condoled Godbole’s death. “Madhav Godbole was an honest officer who handled various important positions at Centre and state effectively. At times, he was not afraid to air his views contrary to those in power.”

Godbole was the Union home secretary when the Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya in 1992. He wrote at least 20 books as well as essays and articles after his retirement. His books include ‘the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Dilemma: An Acid Test for India’s Constitution.’ A PhD in economics from Bombay University, he also did an MA in development economics from Williams College, USA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain during their visit to a 'mohalla clinic', in New Delhi.

    ‘For betterment of Punjab…': Bhagwant Mann visits mohalla clinic in Delhi

    Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday visited a mohalla clinic in the national capital. After the visit, Mann said his government will learn from the Delhi model. Mohalla clinic is a flagship initiative by Delhi government to boost the primary healthcare infrastructure in the national capital. Besides the mohalla clinic, the Punjab chief minister along with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and education minister Manish Sisodia also visited schools in the capital run by the Delhi government.

  • A man won Rs. 8,000 after he sued an airline for damaging a wheel of his trolley bag. (Pic for representation)

    After four-year battle, man gets 8,000 from airline for damaged trolley bag

    A man sued an airline and won a compensation of Rs. 8,000 after a wheel of hPadhy'strolley bag, which was with the checked-in luggage, broke. The man, identified as Rabi Kumar Padhy, fought a legal battle with a consumer court for four years after he was unhappy with the responses from the ground staff at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

  • CM Basavaraj Bommai will participate in a video conference on COVID management with PM Narendra Modi on April 27. (PTI)

    Karnataka CM Bommai to review COVID situation in the state today

    Ahead of the meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state on Monday at 12.30 pm. The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's home office, Krishna. Bommai will meet ministers of his Cabinet, Technical Advisory Committee chairman Sudarshan and other TAC members. "The Union government has already issued a caution alert," Bommai had told reporters.

  • Congress MLA Priyank Kharge summoned by CID in PSI scam.

    PSI scam: Cong MLA Priyank Kharge summoned by CID

    The Criminal Investigation Department probing the irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors has summoned Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday. Kharge had recently released an audio recording of a conversation regarding the irregularities (in the PSI recruitment), which he said was submitted to him, Araga Jnanendra said in a statement.

  • Independent Lok Sabha MP from Amravati Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband and Independent MLA.&nbsp;

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra MP-MLA couple go to HC for cancellation of FIRs

    Maharashtra lawmaker Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana on Monday moved Bombay high court seeking cancellation of FIR against them. The matter will be heard at 2.30 pm. Navneet Rana and her husband were arrested on Saturday over their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out