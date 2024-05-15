 Ex-MLA Sunil Kedar asks HC to stay jail sentence in cooperative bank fraud | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ex-MLA Sunil Kedar asks HC to stay jail sentence in cooperative bank fraud

ByPradip Kumar Maitra
May 15, 2024 05:19 PM IST

Sunil Kedar was disqualified from the Maharashtra assembly after a special court convicted him in a cooperative bank fraud case in December 2023

NAGPUR: Senior Congress leader and former state minister Sunil Kedar has moved the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court to seek suspension of his jail sentence in the 150 crore Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank fraud case.

Congress leader Sunil Kedar (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT File Photo)
Congress leader Sunil Kedar (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT File Photo)

The petition comes ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections expected to be held in October this year.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kedar, a five-term lawmaker from Saoner in Vidarbha’s Nagpur district, was disqualified as a legislator after a special Nagpur court on December 23 sentenced him and five others to five years of rigorous imprisonment . Kedar is barred from contesting any polls for six years because he was handed out a jail term of more than two years.

The senior leader was accused of diverting bank funds to private entities for the purchase of government securities, leading to substantial financial losses for the Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank.

The six were convicted for misappropriating funds of the cooperative bank at the end of legal proceedings that that lasted almost two decades.

A bench of justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke has issued notice to the state government on the petition filed by the Congress leader through senior lawyers Surendra Kumar Mishra and Virat Mishra. The court will take up the petition after the summer vacation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Ex-MLA Sunil Kedar asks HC to stay jail sentence in cooperative bank fraud

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On