MUMBAI: Public transportation in Mumbai, including metro rail lines and BEST buses, will operate extended hours on November 20, the polling day, to support voters, election staff, and regular commuters. On Thursday, BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani directed the BEST Undertaking and Metro authorities to extend services, with suburban Central and Western Railway trains also running additional hours. Extended metro and bus services on polling day

Under this directive, transport services will begin as early as 4am on November 20 and continue until 1am on November 21, ensuring widespread accessibility for voters across the city. This includes the first and last metro services from Versova and Ghatkopar.

“This initiative is intended to facilitate timely and efficient attendance for election staff, who need to reach polling stations early for essential duties. The extended hours are also expected to benefit voters and commuters, promoting a smooth transit experience throughout the day and helping to boost voter turnout,” government sources stated.

BEST officials confirmed that additional low-floor AC buses will be available to assist disabled passengers and senior citizens. However, the transport wing has yet to finalise a detailed schedule for the extended bus services on polling day. Similarly, no official update has been released from the MMRCL and MMMOCL regarding the extended metro timings.