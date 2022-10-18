Fadnavis and Shelar at loggerheads over bypoll candidate withdrawal

Withdrawal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Andheri East bypoll has brought the internal differences between two heavyweights - deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and party’s Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar - to the fore.

Though the internal survey and the intelligence report by the home department indicated victory for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rutuja Latke, Shelar thought otherwise.

“We were confident about Murji Patel’s victory. He was the apt choice and it would not have been a humiliating defeat as being projected citing the survey. Even if we had lost it, we would have got the opportunity to strengthen our base in at least four of the civic wards under the Assembly constituency,” a BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said.

According to the leader, the state leadership put their foot down and pulled out of the race. “The party realised the looming defeat after the nomination was filed on October 14. Shelar tried to convince the top brass to contest the poll. He, however, told the state leaders, especially Fadnavis, that he would follow their direction regardless of his own opinion. An ‘exit plan’ was then chalked out and accordingly, Shelar met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena [MNS] chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday morning and convinced him to propose the withdrawal. Thackeray wrote to the deputy CM who then announced to consider the suggestion to let Latke elected unopposed.”

Shelar said it was a decision taken by the party leadership and they had to accept it. “There were differences on it and even Fadnavis ji had publicly said this. I have repeatedly said it that we were confident about our victory in the bypoll.”

This is the second time the state leadership has not accepted Shelar’s aggressive stand vis-à-vis Sena. In 2017, the BJP was within a striking distance of winning power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation but he was asked to hold his horses since the state leadership did not want to hurt Sena.

Another Mumbai BJP leader said Shelar was insistent on contesting the mayoral election. “We won 82 seats against 84 by Sena. We had fair chances of claiming the post as the MNS could have extended its support, but the state leadership decided to allow Sena which was in alliance with us in the state government.”