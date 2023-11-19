Fadnavis: If proposed refinery is not set up in Konkan, it can be relocated to Kerala or TN

NAGPUR: Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday made it clear that if the proposed refinery is not set up in the Konkan region, it could be relocated to coastal areas of some other states, such as Kerala or Tamil Nadu. HT Image

Interacting with media at his official residence, Devgiri in Nagpur, he also dismissed the possibility of setting up the project in the Vidarbha region if it doesn’t materialise in Konkan.

“The refinery project is specifically designed for coastal regions. If we reject the idea of placing it in Konkan, it will be shifted to another coastal area in the country, primarily in Kerala or Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The refinery project, initially proposed in 2015 in the Nanar region of Ratnagiri, is a joint venture involving Saudi corporate giant Aramco, UAE’s national oil company, and Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. Amidst intensified protests from residents in the Ratnagiri district, the project was relocated to the Barsu region, triggering mass protests by villagers.

Fadnavis said that the project’s failure in Konkan would be a significant industrial setback for Maharashtra.

He said that politicians and representatives of industries in Vidarbha urged to shift the project to the industrially backward Vidarbha if the project doesn’t come to Konkan. But it’s not feasible as the project is intended for coastal areas, he pointed out.

He also announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would inaugurate a mega steel plant in Khonsari in the tribal district of Gadchiroli, in December. The district is also attracting an investment of ₹2 lakh crore, primarily in the mining and steel sectors, in the coming days.

Responding to a question, Fadnavis highlighted the crucial role of women’s votes in the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, stating that they displayed tremendous enthusiasm for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Fadnavis confirmed his intention to stand for assembly polls from Nagpur.

In response to another query, the deputy CM mentioned that the state government is working on legislation similar to the Telangana Public Security Act, providing authorities with provisions for the effective prevention of certain unlawful activities by individuals and associations.

In another question, he also assured that the government is addressing the Maratha quota issue to fulfil the commitment made to the community by chief minister Eknath Shinde.