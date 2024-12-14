Fadnavis lauds Modi for ‘Hindu growth model’

Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday lauded prime minister Narendra Modi for pursuing the “Hindu growth model” that “encompasses speed, transparency and inclusivity” over the western model of “exploitation-based development”. India has reached new heights of economic development owing to the Hindu growth model and will show the path to the rest of the world in the coming years, with Maharashtra playing the role of the spine and Mumbai being the country’s fintech capital, said Fadnavis. Speaking about priorities of the newly formed Mahayuti government under his leadership, Fadnavis said Maharashtra would contribute handsomely to India’s pursuit to become a $5-trillion economy by becoming the first state with a $1-trillion economy within the next five years. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of World Hindu Economic Forum’s (WHEF) three-day conference at the Jio World convention centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. Swami Vigyananand, founder and global chairman of WHEF, and other office-bearers of the organisation were present at the venue.

“Till the 1990s, the world used to mock India’s slow growth rate by referring to it as ‘Hindu growth rate’. But later, prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation for the Hindu growth model and under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi, India has reached new heights of economic development,” said Fadnavis.

He distinguished between the Hindu growth model which encompasses speed, transparency and inclusivity and the western model of development which is premised on ‘survival of the fittest’.

“Our Hindu ethos says that everyone who is born will live, and society has to ensure this,” he said, crediteding Modi for initiating cultural and social transformation alongside economic progress.

“During the pandemic, China disturbed global supply chains. So now, the world expects India to play a major role in global supply chains through ports and logistics,” Fadnavis said. Maharashtra was developing a huge port at Vadhvan which would be three times bigger than the Jawaharlal Nehru port in Raigad to tap this opportunity and Mumbai has been connected with 16 districts via the Samruddhi Expressway to facilitate port-led development, he noted.

Speaking about priorities of the newly formed Mahayuti government under his leadership, Fadnavis said Maharashtra would contribute handsomely to India’s pursuit to become a $5-trillion economy by becoming the first state with a $1-trillion economy within the next five years.

“The state government is encouraging data centers and pushing for renewable energy projects in the power sector. These efforts will ensure that Maharashtra plays the role of the spine in India’s growth story,” said Fadnavis.