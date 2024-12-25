Menu Explore
Fadnavis says he eschews 'tragedy tourism' in wake of Beed, Parbhani deaths

ByPradip Kumar Maitra
Dec 25, 2024 05:25 PM IST

Fadnavis responded to criticism over his absence from Beed and Parbhani following the deaths of a sarpanch and an Ambedkarite

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended his administration's approach to crisis management on Wednesday, emphasising his focus on concrete action rather than ceremonial visits to affected areas.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Speaking in Nagpur, Fadnavis responded to criticism over his absence from Beed and Parbhani following the deaths of a sarpanch and an Ambedkarite in police custody. "I do not believe in promoting tragedy tourism," he said, maintaining that his government's response carried more weight than symbolic appearances.

Addressing the gravity of recent events, including the Parbhani riots and the Beed sarpanch murder, Fadnavis said, "Both incidents are extremely serious. What matters is the swift action taken by my government. While I was occupied with the winter session, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the families of the victims."

In his first comprehensive media engagement in Nagpur since assuming office, Fadnavis highlighted the historic mandate received by the Mahayuti government. "With my constructive politics, I am prepared for all challenges. We will deliver on our promises and work for the state's overall and balanced development," he said.

Reflecting on his leadership journey, Fadnavis acknowledged his evolution in governance. "During my first term as CM, I overcame initial apprehensions about my inexperience. In the last two and a half years as Deputy CM, managing key portfolios like home and energy, I gained substantial expertise."

As the current holder of the Home and Energy portfolios, Fadnavis unveiled a 25-year energy sector roadmap, promising stable or reduced power tariffs. His administration plans to provide solar energy facilities for houses allocated to economically disadvantaged citizens under various schemes. "We will also explore how we could provide low-rate energy to customers," he said.

Addressing left-wing extremism, Fadnavis noted its decline in Maoist-affected Gadchiroli, envisioning the district's transformation into "the next steel city of India." He expressed interest in becoming Gadchiroli's Guardian Minister, saying, "Usually, the Chief Minister does not keep any specific responsibilities of any district. However, I must say that I am keen to be the Gadchiroli district's Guardian Minister... if the three of them (Shinde, Pawar and Bawankule) want, I will surely take it up."

Responding to Congress's allegations that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had shown disrespect towards Dr BR Ambedkar, Fadnavis dismissed the claims. "Congress has historically undermined Ambedkar. Instead of apologising for their past actions, they are now fabricating narratives to target BJP leaders who have honoured Ambedkar's legacy," he said.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

