MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the probe into the alleged sex scam involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat is helping build confidence among his victims to come forward and lodge complaints with the police. Fadnavis says probe into Kharat is encouraging victims to come forward

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said he has directed state director general of police Sadanand Date to personally monitor the case. “This is a serious matter that we uncovered based on police intelligence. We know that many women did not come forward earlier due to stigma and social pressure. Now we are instilling confidence in victims so that they come forward, and some of them are responding,” he said. He added that the investigation was being closely supervised by the police leadership, including the Nashik police commissioner and a special investigation team (SIT).

Fadnavis also hit out at the opposition for trying to give a “political colour” to the case. “If anyone has proof, they should come forward and share it with us. Strict action will be taken,” he said, adding that the government would act against anyone found involved, irrespective of political affiliation.

Fadnavis also criticised media reports about facilities given to Kharat, including water supply from an irrigation project, and urged all sides not to politicise the investigation.

Regarding the resignation of Rupali Chakankar, the former chief of the women’s commission, Fadnavis said that since Chakankar had considered Kharat a ‘guru’, she stepped down to let justice take its course.

The controversy has triggered a strong response from the opposition with Sanjay Raut, MP from Shiv Sena (UBT), demanding that ministers allegedly linked to Kharat be named as co-accused in the case. “It is extremely unfortunate that superstitious practices are allowed to flourish in a progressive state like Maharashtra. Several ruling party leaders were followers of Kharat. They should be made co-accused in the case,” Raut said, expressing confidence in Nashik police chief Sandeep Karnik’s investigation.

Raut added that although state minister Deepak Kesarkar has denied links to Kharat, his denial must be questioned. He said that leaders associated with Kharat’s activities must not be allowed to distance themselves from him now.

Responding to Raut’s claims, Kesarkar said he knew Kharat only in connection with a temple trust and astrology-related work. “I was not aware of or linked to any of his other activities. I had no knowledge of any wrongdoing,” he said, adding that his interactions in Sinnar were limited to people associated with the trust.

Meanwhile, BJP chief spokesperson Navnath Ban countered Raut’s allegations by questioning why opposition leaders were not facing similar allegations despite being affiliated with Kharat too. He pointed out that during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, approvals were granted for water supply to Kharat’s trust, and that MLC Milind Narvekar had visited Kharat’s premises and photos of them were also available publicly. “By that logic, should they also be made co-accused.” Ban said.