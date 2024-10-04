THANE: The Dombivli police on Wednesday arrested three men who allegedly posed as an astrologer and his associates, lured a businessman from Kalyan and robbed him of ₹27,000 in cash and three mobile phones worth ₹2.5 lakh at gunpoint. Fake astrologer gang arrested for robbing businessman at gunpoint

The businessman, Vijay Gaikwad, suffers from chronic illness and was on the lookout for a remedy. According to his police complaint, a man named Girish Khairi approached him last week claiming an astrologer he knows could help him with his illness. Khairi took Gaikwad to a secluded building in Adivali, where his accomplice, Vinayak Karale, was disguised as an astrologer, and another accomplice, Vinay Yadav, was also present. Karale allegedly promised him a guaranteed solution to his illness.

Karale and Yadav then pretended to read Gaikwad’s palm, before threatening him with a gun, demanding ₹20 lakh. They forcibly took ₹27,000 in cash and three expensive mobile phones from him before fleeing. All the accused used their real names while robbing him. After the incident was reported, the Manpada police registered a case under sections 309 (robbery), 126 (wrongful restraint), and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and quickly formed teams to track down the suspects.

After receiving a tip-off, the police arrested the suspects in the Kolsewadi, Tisgaon Naka, and Chakki Naka areas of Kalyan. The arrested accused include Girish Khairi, 50, a small contractor from Kalyan; Vinayak Kumar Krishna Yadav, 22, a plumber from Uttar Pradesh; and Vinayak Kishan Karade, 35, a lift operator from Kalyan.

“During the arrest, we seized three mobile phones valued at ₹2,50,000, a country-made pistol, and a live cartridge from the suspects,” said inspector Ram Chopde from the Manpada police station. “The investigation is ongoing, and we are working to uncover additional details related to the crime.”

Chopde added that the operation to arrest the accused was carried out under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police Atul Jhende, assistant commissioner of police Suhas Hemade, and senior police inspector Vijay Kadbane.