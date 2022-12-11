Fake cops dupe 76-yr-old of gold ornaments

Mumbai: A 76-year-old man from Wadala East on Thursday was duped by two people who disguised as policemen and fled with her gold ornaments – weighing 30 grams – in Matunga.

The victim – Rockswin Anthony Fernandes – went cycling around 11 am near Don Bosco School, Dr Nathalal Parekh Marg in Matunga East.

The accused stopped the elderly man at an isolated spot and informed him that the chain-snatching incidents were increasing, as per the police. He then asked her to keep all his valuables in a handkerchief.

“While he was cycling at the Dr Nathalal Parekh Marg around 11 am he was stopped by two people in civil clothes who came on a bike. They then asked Fernandes to hand over the gold chain and two gold rings that he was wearing,” said a police officer.

He added that after taking the jewellery, the duo cleverly changed his original jewellery with a fake one, wrapped it in a handkerchief and handed it over to Fernandes.

“When Fernandes reached home and opened the handkerchief, he found that the gold chain and the two rings were missing and they had kept a fake chain in the handkerchief,” added the police officer. Fernandes after consulting family members approached the Matunga police on Friday evening and based on his complaint the police registered an offence.

“We have registered a case under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the unknown duo,” said the police officer.