Fall in number of sealed buildings in Mumbai, daily positivity rate falls to 8%

With the drop in Covid-19 cases, the number of sealed buildings and floors in the past one month has reduced too, reveals the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. This is partly owing to the fall in the daily positivity rate in the city to 8% on Friday.

The city recorded 3,040 cases and 71 deaths on Friday. The city’s case tally is now 671,125, while the toll is 13,651. The city’s recovery rate is 89.63% with 601,545 recoveries. The mortality rate in the city is 2.03% and there are 54,162 active cases in the city. The city’s former hotspot Dharavi reported 18 cases on Friday taking the total to 6,592 cases. There are 822 active cases in Dharavi.

As per the BMC data, 789 were building and 9,785 floors were sealed on April 6, 2021, while on May 6, around 617 buildings and 8,658 floors are sealed. According to civic body officials, this is one indicator of the cases going down in the city. The high-rises in the city have been contributing over 85% of the daily cases in the second wave that started in the city from around February 10, 2021.

“This fall in the number of sealed buildings and sealed floors is owing to the dip in growth rate in the city in the last one month. In the first week of April, the growth rate was around 25%, which has now gone down to around 8-10% daily,” a BMC official said.

Meanwhile, Dr Siddarth Paliwal, city-based physician said, “The number of sealed buildings and sealed floors going down is also an indicator that the level of antibodies has increased in citizens. For our better understanding, we should take a bigger sample size and conduct a serosurvey.”