MUMBAI: The family of murdered Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sachin Kurmi has announced an indefinite hunger strike from May 1 at the very spot in Byculla where he was killed on October 4, 2024. They claim they were left with no choice as three key conspirators, allegedly with political links, remain at large despite ample evidence. Family of slain NCP leader to launch hunger strike over unarrested conspirators

Sachin Kurmi, 46, who was the Byculla Taluka president of the NCP, was brutally stabbed at least 20 times while on a post-dinner walk on October 4 last year. Though he was rushed to JJ Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. His family had earlier warned of threats to his life and had filed a written complaint at Kala Chowki police station three months prior to the attack, fearing danger.

After initial investigations by the local police, the case was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch following pressure from NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal. The crime branch invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and arrested six accused: Anand Kale alias Anya, Vijay Kakade alias Papya, Praful Patkar, Govind Yadav, Shekhar Madhokar, and Dilip Wagaskar.

However, according to Sachin’s brother Mahesh Kurmi, the main conspirators — individuals who had earlier threatened and even kidnapped Sachin over a financial dispute — remain untouched due to their political connections. “The Mumbai Crime Branch had initially assured us of arrests, but later filed a charge-sheet without acting against the real masterminds. When we approached DCP Datta Nalawade, he told us that he was under tremendous pressure from his seniors not to proceed,” Mahesh alleged.

The Kurmi family, along with social worker Mahesh Vengurlekar, has begun putting up banners across Byculla and outside the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office, demanding justice and exposing those allegedly shielding the culprits. They have also threatened to publicly name the alleged conspirators, along with evidence, on May 1.

Sachin’s wife, Anupama, reiterated the family’s accusations, stating that despite having proof, the police have backtracked on their assurances. “We will not end our hunger strike until the main accused are behind bars,” she said.

Meanwhile, a senior Crime Branch officer said, “We have made arrests based on available evidence and filed a charge-sheet. Under section 173(8) of the CrPC, further investigation remains open should new evidence emerge.”

The political angle to the murder was earlier flagged by senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who had urged the Mumbai Police to ensure an impartial probe, citing Sachin’s long-standing political activism in the area.