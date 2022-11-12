Family secrets wide open; Hindujas aim for peace

London: For over two years, members of the billionaire Hinduja family, voted as the richest in Britain, sought to ensure reporting restrictions on cases fought between them in the English courts. On Friday, a three-judge bench lifted these restrictions bringing into public domain the lurid details of the bitter family feud. Yet, the most important aspect that has come out is that the daughters of the eldest brother Srichand Hinduja, and his younger brothers led by Gopichand Hinduja – the two sparring sides – have agreed to “heads of terms” which lays down cessation of all disputes between them.

While how sustainable that “heads of terms” would be, only time can tell, but shocking details have emerged of the indifference from the family members regarding the care to be provided to Srichand Hinduja. Due to lack of consensus, bickering and constantly shifting positions adopted by family members, it seemed inevitable that Srichand would be placed in a public nursing home, which would be equivalent to a government hospital in India, inspite of the eye-watering fortune of the family.

Separate from the commercial courts where a judgment in June 2020 first brought to light the dispute in the Hinduja family over family assets, proceedings also commenced in the Court of Protection as the younger brothers challenged the legitimacy of the lasting power of attorney Srichand gave to his daughters.

The Court of Protection is a specialist part of the high court in London that looks into cases involving individuals who do not have the capacity to make decisions themselves.

The younger brothers led by Gopichand alleged that Srichand’s daughters were exercising undue control over their father and had prevented them from meeting him. The daughters -- Vinoo and Shanu -- on the other hand contended that they were allegedly denied access to funds by their uncles, among other issues. Court judgments, now released, as a result of the lifting of the reporting restrictions, reveal that Srichand Hinduja’s “health and welfare has been marginalised”.

Despite the court noting that hospital was no “longer the correct environment for him”, it has emerged that “suitable accommodation and appropriate care” was not identified. The over 100-year-old conglomerate sitting over a collective fortune of £28 billion was said to be in a conflict over the “financing of his (Srichand Hinduja’s) care package.”

A July 2014 letter, stating “everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone” was said to be the family’s philosophy. However, in 2019 Srichand, the eldest brother, sought a declaration that the letter was revocable. This led to a series of litigation around the world for control over the various family assets and companies. However, this had a direct effect on the medical needs of the ailing Srichand Hinduja.

“I am told he is a loved and respected man. This is not what has happened to him. He has been disrespected,” the court noted.

The Hinduja group has a presence in over 38 countries and employs 2,00,000 people worldwide. It was established by Parmanand Hinduja, and after his death in 1971, the four brothers took control of the business. Srichand and Gopichand were based in London, Ashok in Mumbai and Prakash in Geneva.

Their 18th century Carlton House Terrace residence is within walking distance of the Buckingham Palace and is one of the most opulent residences in London.