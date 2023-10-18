Father kills daughter, her husband who had married against his wishes

MUMBAI: A man from Govandi was arrested on Monday along with his son for allegedly killing his daughter and son-in-law and dumping their bodies. The couple had gotten married last year against the wishes of the girl’s family, who had objected to the match due to religious differences, police have said. HT Image

The couple – Gulnaz, 20, and Karan Chaurasia, 22 – had settled in Banda in Uttar Pradesh, where Chaurasia runs a paan shop. A few days ago, the girl’s father, Gora Raisuddin Khan, 50, and his son Salman, 22, called the couple to their home in Sion Koliwada. On the pretext of showing them around the city, the duo, along with Salman’s friend Mohammad Kaif Naushad Khan and three minor boys, killed them and dumped their bodies in separate parts of the city.

The incident came to light on October 14 when a few boys playing near a well, known as Bhutbawdi, in Mankhurd noticed a man’s body floating in the water. Police were called, who fished out the body. There were multiple stab marks in the neck and so the police registered a murder case and started the investigation.

Several police teams were formed to ascertain the identity of the victim. One of the teams, which was combing the area near the Bhutbawdi well, found a wallet in which was a chit with a phone number, which turned out to be that of the deceased. After verifying call detail records, police managed to contact Chaurasia’s family in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, said senior inspector Sudarshan Honwadajkar of the Govandi police station.

Chaurasia’s family told the police that Karan and his wife Gulnaz had gone to Mumbai a few days ago on the invitation of his father-in-law. “We got the contact of Gora Khan and he was brought to the police station based on suspicion. During interrogation, we noticed that he was avoiding certain facts. His son who was questioned separately revealed the entire episode that they had killed both Chaurasia and Gulnaz,” said deputy commissioner of police Hemraj Rajput.

Gora Khan, Salman, his friend and the three boys had brought Chaurasia to Govandi on the pretext of showing him around the city, where they stabbed him and dumped his body in the well. Later that day, they killed Gulnaz by strangulating her in a vehicle after taking her out on the pretext of showing her Navi Mumbai. They also smashed her face with a stone, so as to make it difficult to identify her, and dumped her body in Kalamboli area near Panvel, said a police officer. After confessing to the crime, the accused also revealed where they had dumped her body. A police team found her body at the spot and sent it for post mortem.

A case has been registered against the six on the charges of murder and destruction of evidence. Gora Khan, Salman and Mohammad Kaif Naushad Khan were produced in court on Monday and remanded in police custody till October 27. The minor accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

