Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday launched a special campaign titled ‘San Maharashtracha, Sankalp Anna Surakshathika Abhiyan,’ to ensure hygiene and safety standards in the food sold during the upcoming festive seasons of Ganeshotsav, Eid, Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali in the state from August 11 to October 25. The campaign includes sudden inspections of eateries to keep in check food adulteration and ensure compliance with hygiene standards. The authority is also set to organise workshops to spread awareness about the standards to be met. FDA launches festive campaign to ensure food standards in the state

The initiative was launched on Monday by the FDA secretary Dheeraj Kumar, along with FDA commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and senior department officials at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, followed by a training session for food professionals, aiming at educating traders on hygiene practices and legal compliance during the high-demand festive period.

“During festivals, the demand for sweets, modaks, faral and prasad skyrockets. This is when the risk of adulteration increases, as some traders may cut corners due to supply shortages,” FDA secretary Dheeraj Kumar said.

Food businesses should strictly follow food safety standards, avoid malpractices, and ensure products are wholesome and hygienic, he added. “We are increasing the number of food testing labs in the state. We are also working on providing manpower for the department.”

FDA commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said, “Adulteration is often detected when market demand exceeds supply. Through our training, we hope traders will comply fully with the law so that festivals can be celebrated without compromising health.”

As part of the campaign, workshops on food hygiene will be conducted for those handling mandals, sweet manufacturers, and women’s self-help groups that prepare festive foods. The authority will also carry out surprise inspections of food outlets, sweet shops, street vendors and production units across the state, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.