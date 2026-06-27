Mumbai: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence and operations of the city’s only government-run standalone blood bank, Sir JJ Mahanagar Blood Bank, over alleged non-compliance with blood storage, handling and waste disposal protocols, the FDA said in a statement on Friday. FDA suspends licence of govt-run blood bank over violation of protocols

“Blood is a life-saving commodity and it is essential to maintain the highest standards of quality, safety and transparency in its collection, processing and distribution. The FDA will not tolerate any negligence or violation of rules related to the health of blood donors and patients,” said FDA commissioner Tukaram Munde.

The blood bank was established in 2008 with the premises of Sir JJ Hospital, and it is governed by the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC). It was sealed and its licence and operations suspended June 24 onwards following a three-day raid from June 22-24, which revealed multiple violations, the FDA said.

SBTC director Dr Suhas Mohnalkar said the blood bank’s licence would stay suspended till it complied with the regulations.

JJ Hospital dean Dr Ajay Bhandarwar said the blood bank had no connection with the hospital apart from operating out of its campus. “They use our brand name, particularly for blood collection drives, thus depriving us of blood for our own patients,” he told HT.

The Sir JJ Mahanagar blood bank is registered as a private society trust. The FDA conducted the three-day raid on the blood bank jointly with the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO). Investigators found that the blood bank flouted storage norms such as not maintaining proper temperature, diverted blood stock to private agencies, violated norms for handling expired blood products, had defective equipment and lacked necessary sterilisation controls in the blood component manufacturing department. The blood bank also failed to handle biohazardous materials as per norms, the FDA said.

An official from Sir JJ Mahanagar blood bank who spoke on condition of anonymity said their machinery was 18 years old, hence they could not maintain the required storage temperature for blood stock.

“Following the raid, we have bought new machinery to maintain the optimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius. We will now show our compliance to the FDA to revoke our suspension and continue our services,” the official said.

Regarding the alleged diversion of blood stock to private agencies, the official said they had already shown documents to the FDA showing the transfers were valid.

“We have a stock of about 500 units of blood which we are unable to issue despite so many patients approaching us, due to this suspension,” the official said.

Action on Bhiwandi blood bank

The FDA has also suspended the licence and operations of the Bhiwandi-based Maya Blood Bank over violation of protocols and failure to maintain records during blood collection drives. A raid on the premises of the blood bank at Badlapur revealed many serious violations such as non-availability of records pertaining to donation drives, lack of traceability of blood products, absence of blood transfusion officers and technical staff, outdated certification of equipment, lack of quality control tests, and irregularity in biomedical waste management, officials said.

This action was taken following complaints received by the FDA about alleged malpractices and lack of proper records at blood banks.