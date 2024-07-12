Fed up with paying bribe to traffic cops, auto driver drank poison

THANE: A rickshaw driver from Mharal in Ulhasnagar consumed poison on Thursday, allegedly out of frustration for paying bribes to traffic policemen daily. He was admitted to an Ulhasnagar hospital immediately after the incident. HT Image

In eight days, a fine of ₹11,000 was levied on the rickshaw driver by the traffic police for not giving “hafta”, as was decided between them. The traffic police chowki at Mharal in Ulhasnagar fall under the jurisdiction of Thane Rural police.

The auto driver, Raja Babu Sheikh, told HT on phonee from Ulhasnagar Government Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, “If I paid the traffic police officer at Mharal ₹300 monthly, he wouldn’t fine me for carrying an extra passenger. However, if I delayed paying the money, he would fine me for carrying extra passengers from Shahad Phatak to Mharal and Wadapa Kamba. This month, I failed to pay him the monthly installment, and so he has been fining me continuously every day of this week. Frustrated by this, I drank the poison. Where will I get so much money to pay?”

As per the hospital authorities, he is stable at present. This entire incident of him drinking the poison and speaking to the traffic policeman was recorded on a mobile phone. Following the incident, the auto rickshaw union turned aggressive and protested outside the hospital. The president of the rickshaw union, Vikki Bhullar met Sheikh and demanded action by the police.

Bullar said, “Several rickshaw drivers have stated this issue with traffic police. If payment gets delayed even by a day, they charge fines. The rules should be fair and similar for everyone. I have visited Kalyan Rural police station and asked them to take appropriate action in this matter.”

Meanwhile, the Kalyan Taluka police registered a case against the rickshaw driver for attempting suicide. SPI Jitendra Thakur said, “We have filed a case against the rickshaw driver for attempting suicide, and I have ordered an inquiry into the conduct of the traffic in-charge of the Mharal region. A PI-level officer will conduct the investigation, following which, appropriate action will be taken.”