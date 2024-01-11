Mumbai: As many as 30 persons suspected to be workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were booked for ransacking the office of Mahesh Jadhav, a Mathadi leader from the party. FIR against 30 ‘MNS workers’ for vandalising Mathadi leader’s office

On Tuesday, Jadhav, president of the Marathi Mathadi Kamgar Sena went live on Facebook and alleged that he was assaulted by MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray at their residence in Shivaji Park for dissenting against their anti-mathadi workers’ policy.

“I was assaulted by Amit Thackeray and his associates for fighting for the rights of the Marathi Mathadi worker. I was thrashed right inside the Rajgarh. This is the reward I have received for working for the party for nearly 20 years,” said Jadhav, who was admitted to a private hospital in Kharghar with injuries.

Soon after Jadhav’s allegations, MNS party workers started streaming their support for Amit Thackeray live on social media, a group of agitated workers assembled outside the office of Jadhav. “The mob broke stuff and shouted slogans against Mahesh Jadhav. An FIR was filed and further investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators,” said the police official.

Jadhav had visited Rajgarh for a meeting to discuss the issues faced by Mathadi workers of Kalamboli working for the Steel Authority of India. The workers union represented by Jadhav has filed a case with the labour commissioner about the alleged embezzlement of their salaries by a logistics firm. “In the fight to give 800-odd mathadi workers their rightful dues, I know I have risked my life and in the event anything happens to me, the Thackerays should be held responsible. Till now no FIR has been lodged against the physical assault made upon me,” said Jadhav.