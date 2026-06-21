MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Cyber police have registered an FIR after photographs and selfies allegedly showing water resources minister Girish Mahajan with a young woman went viral on social media, with his office claiming the images were generated or morphed using artificial intelligence (AI) to defame him. FIR filed over ‘AI-generated’ photos of Girish Mahajan with a young woman

The complaint was lodged by Amol Patil, a Special Executive Officer in the water resources and disaster management department. According to police, the images began circulating on social media on Friday and were accompanied by captions that the complainant described as defamatory.

Police said the complaint claims the woman seen in the photographs is the daughter of one of Mahajan’s friends and that the images were morphed using AI to portray the minister in a negative light.

“It has been claimed that the girl (in the pictures) is a daughter of Mahajan’s friend and the photos are morphed and AI generated to show Mahajan in a bad light,” the FIR states.

Police said they are probing the social media accounts that circulated the photographs. Investigators have claimed that the same Instagram and X handles have allegedly posted content against the ruling party in the past and that the handles were operated from foreign locations.

A case has been registered under sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356 (criminal defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with sections 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Separately, Jalgaon Cyber Police have also registered a case following a complaint filed by one of Mahajan’s supporters.