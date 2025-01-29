THANE: Some non-Marathi residents of a housing society in Dombivli’s Nandivali area were booked on Tuesday for disturbing a religious gathering and promoting enmity between groups after Marathi residents alleged they opposed a satyanarayan pooja and haldi-kumkum ceremony on the premises. FIR over Marathi vs non-Marathi conflict in Dombivli

The Manpada Police in Dombivli registered a first information report (FIR) in the case based on a complaint by Anagha Parab and other Marathi residents of the society, who alleged that the non-Marathi residents used abusive language while opposing the function on January 27, leading to a heated argument.

A video of the incident that has been circulating on social media platforms shows both parties quarrelling with each other using and abusive language while the police are trying to control the situation.

Parab told Hindustan Times that the society used to organise a Satyanarayan puja every year, but since some non-Marathi residents were opposed to it, this year, the Marathi women decided to contribute money among themselves and hold a small private puja and a haldi-kumkum ceremony on Monday.

“Two days before the puja, we put up a notice seeking contributions on our society notice board and the WhatsApp group, with details of the programme. Two non-Marathi members of our society raised objections after that, asking whose permission we had taken to organise the programme,” said Parab.

While arguments between Marathi and non-Marathi residents continued, on Monday, the day of the programme, the latter hurled religion-specific abuses targeting the Marathi community, alleged Parab.

“When we gathered to proceed with our programme, one of the non-Marathi residents verbally abused us and tried to obstruct it,” said Vidya Raikar, another Marathi resident of the society.

The argument spilled over to Tuesday, when non-Marathi resident expressed opposition to Marathi events in society WhatsApp group. “Left with no choice, we approached the Manpada police station to file a formal complaint,” said Raikar.

HT reached out to the two non-Marathi residents named in the FIR, but the calls went unanswered. Police said they had been detained for questioning and for their safety. Their names are being withheld to protect their identity.

Senior police inspector Vijay Kadbane from Manpada police station said their team promptly reached the society after being approached by the residents.

“We carefully evaluated the claims made by both parties and registered a case against the non-Marathi residents under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 300 (disturbing religious assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after verifying the details,” said Kadbane.

Manoj Gharat, former city president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), known for its violent attacks against non-Marathis, said if anyone tried to deliberately disrupt harmony, they would be dealt with the “MNS way”.

“Residents in housing societies are expected to live together harmoniously, respecting each other’s traditions and values. Stirring up Marathi vs non-Marathi conflicts over trivial matters is both unacceptable and detrimental to peace,” said Gharat.