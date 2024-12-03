MUMBAI: FIR registered in fishing trawler and Indian Navy submarine collision

The Yellow Gate police have registered a case against unknown people following a complaint lodged by the Indian Navy, alleging that the fishing trawler, FV Marathoma, which hit their submarine, INS Karanj, near the Goan coast, had caused the Scorpene-class submarine damages of around ₹10 crore.

According to the police, the complaint was lodged by Kamal Preet Singh, the executive officer of the submarine, who said that INS Karanj was on operational deployment near the Goan coast when the collision took place at around 7 pm on 21 November.

The police have registered the offence under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125 (punishments for endangering the lives or personal safety of others through rash or negligent actions), 282 (rash navigation of a vessel) and 324 (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“While the submarine was proceeding towards the south-east direction from Goa at the speed of 6 knots per hour and maintaining the periscope depth, the fishing trawler appeared on its sonar system,” said a police officer.

Officers on board the submarine decided to take a turn and move away, when the trawler hit them. The impact led to the sinking of the trawler.

“The navy officers saved 11 people, despite oil spillage from the trawler. Later, they learnt that 13 people were on the vessel. During a search on the trawler on November 28, they found the bodies of two fishermen, who probably could not jump off when it sank. A board of inquiry has been formed to investigate the incident and its report is awaited,” said the police officer.

The submarine was taken to the Indian Navy base in Karwar, Karnataka, where, after primary inspection, it was found that it had suffered extensive damages, to the tune of ₹10 crore.