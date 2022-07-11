FIR sought against Aaditya Thackeray for ‘using minors’ in Aarey protest
Mumbai: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday wrote to the Mumbai commissioner of police seeking action against former environment minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for “using minor children as child labour” during a Save Aarey protest.
Thackeray had on Sunday joined protestors at Picnic Point against the Eknath Shinde-led government’s decision to shift the Metro-III depot back to its original 33-acre plot at Aarey Colony.
The same afternoon, Thackeray tweeted a series of photographs from his visit, one of which features four minors standing amid protestors, three of whom are seen carrying pro-Aarey placards.
“The Commission has received a complaint from Shri Dhrutiman Joshi, Legal Head, Sahyadri Rights Forum, citing Twitter links... alleging that Shri Aditya Thackrey, President of Yuva Sena and President of Mumbai District Football Association used the minor children in the protest / political campaigns and so called “Save Aarey Protest” campaign,” states the notice issued to police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.
“The commission while taking cognizance of the matter u/s l3(l() of cPCR Act,2005, is of the view that such an act is prima facie in contravention of Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Child & Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Article 21 (Right to Life) & Article 23 (Right to protection from forced labour) of the Constitution of India and relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860,” the notice continues, seeking an Action Taken Report along with a copy of the requested FIR and the statements of the children within three days.
A senior police official in Mumbai, speaking anonymously, said, “We haven’t yet received the order. We will follow the procedure in accordance with the law once we receive it.”
The Sahyadri Rights Forum, as per its Twitter page, is a “forum to safeguard fundamental rights of people from Sahyadri region and genral (sic) Indian interests”.
This is not the first time that NCPCR has sought action against the alleged “use” of children in protests against the Metro-3 car shed at Aarey.
In September 2019, the NCPCR had written to the deputy director of education, Mumbai, asking for a probe into allegations of school students being forced to take part in a protest against the Metro-3 car shed. This was in response to a complaint from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated non-profit Legal Rights Observatory (LRO).
Aaditya Thackeray did not respond to HT’s calls and messages on Monday.
Priyanka Chaturvedi, deputy leader, Shiv Sena and Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, however, Tweeted in his defence.
“What a joke! (The children) were not part of Shiv Sena protests but a citizens group. The children wanted to meet Shri Aaditya Thackeray and he was appreciative of their interest in forest conservation! Is this a new form of intimidation to stop citizens from protesting? Is saving forests now a crime?”.
-
-
-
-
