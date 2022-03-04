Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire at charcoal godown in Bhiwandi, none suffered injuries
mumbai news

Fire at charcoal godown in Bhiwandi, none suffered injuries

Fire broke out at a charcoal godown in Parasnath Complex, Bhiwandi, at around 7.30am on Friday. No one suffered injuries in the fire
Fire broke out at a charcoal godown in Bhiwandi on Friday morning. No one suffered injuries in the incident, said an official. (For representational purposes only) (HT FILE PHOTO)
Fire broke out at a charcoal godown in Bhiwandi on Friday morning. No one suffered injuries in the incident, said an official. (For representational purposes only) (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 04:09 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAbhitash Singh, Bhiwandi

A fire broke out at a charcoal godown in Parasnath Complex, Bhiwandi, at around 7.30am on Friday. No one suffered injuries in the fire.

Aasharam Aghav, fire in-charge of Bhiwandi Fire Control, informed, “We received the call at around 7.05am and soon reached the spot with one fire vehicle and three water tankers. It took four to five hours to fully control the fire. No injuries were reported but all the materials inside the godown were gutted in fire.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out