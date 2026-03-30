Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Karad; no casualties reported

    Fire department officials said the blaze followed an explosion inside the unit and spread rapidly across the facility.

    Published on: Mar 30, 2026 11:38 AM IST
    By Nadeem Inamdar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A huge fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing unit in the Tasawade MIDC area of Karad tehsil of Maharashtra’s Satara district on Monday morning following a powerful explosion inside the premises, triggering panic across the industrial belt.

    For representational purposes only. (iStock)
    For representational purposes only. (iStock)

    Fire department officials said the blaze followed an explosion inside the unit and spread rapidly across the facility. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot, and firefighters battled the flames for several hours to bring the situation under control. According to locals, thick plumes of smoke that billowed into the sky were visible even from far away.

    Police said there were no reports of casualties or serious injuries, though the number of workers present at the time of the blast is still being verified. Officials added that the fire caused substantial damage to infrastructure, raw materials and finished goods, with large parts of the unit reduced to charred debris.

    Additional superintendent of police Vaishali Kadukar, who coordinated the initial response, said a preliminary assessment points to a possible short circuit, though the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be established. “A case has been registered and a detailed probe is underway,” she said.

    Authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure safety and aid the investigation. As a precaution, nearby industrial units were evacuated while firefighting operations were underway.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Karad; No Casualties Reported
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes