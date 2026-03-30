Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Karad; no casualties reported

A huge fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing unit in the Tasawade MIDC area of Karad tehsil of Maharashtra’s Satara district on Monday morning following a powerful explosion inside the premises, triggering panic across the industrial belt. For representational purposes only. (iStock)

Fire department officials said the blaze followed an explosion inside the unit and spread rapidly across the facility. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot, and firefighters battled the flames for several hours to bring the situation under control. According to locals, thick plumes of smoke that billowed into the sky were visible even from far away.

Police said there were no reports of casualties or serious injuries, though the number of workers present at the time of the blast is still being verified. Officials added that the fire caused substantial damage to infrastructure, raw materials and finished goods, with large parts of the unit reduced to charred debris.

Additional superintendent of police Vaishali Kadukar, who coordinated the initial response, said a preliminary assessment points to a possible short circuit, though the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be established. “A case has been registered and a detailed probe is underway,” she said.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure safety and aid the investigation. As a precaution, nearby industrial units were evacuated while firefighting operations were underway.