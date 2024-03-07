MUMBAI: A flat on the 14th floor of a posh high-rise building on Pali Hill’s Nargis Datta road caught fire around 8pm on Wednesday. The fire, confined to the kitchen and wooden furniture, was extinguished by 9:34 pm. No injuries were reported. The actor Jacqueline Fernandez is a resident of the building and was unharmed. Fire breaks out in Pali Hill high-rise

A source present at the spot confirmed, “All the people are safe and fine.” Pali Hill is a sought-after address in Mumbai is home to celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, and others.

Flames erupted in the kitchen of the flat and was confined to the wooden furniture, washing machine, gas stove, household articles, and more in the 3 basements plus ground plus upper seventeen floored building. According to SK Bangdar, the additional fire officer (ADFO), the flat was closed and no one was inside hence caused no injuries. The fire was extinguished using a high-pressure first-aid line of the building’s fire fighting system and a small hose line of five motor pumps after cutting off the electric supply.

Pali Hill residents mentioned that the building, relatively new with residents moving in over the past year, is considered one of the most posh in the area. Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, founder of MNCDF, noted, “The building is the most posh in the area, with mainly actors and investors having flats there.”

The ADFO Bangdar said investigations about the cause of the fire would take place on Thursday. The fire system of the building was functional and was helpful in dousing the fire before it spread to other parts of the flat and building.