Revellers stuck at Pandavkada waterfalls in Kharghar as water level in a stream rose on Tuesday. They were rescued by fire brigade officials later in the day. (HT PHOTO)
Fire brigade rescue 17 revellers stuck at Pandavkada waterfalls in Kharghar

Seventeen revellers including nine women who went to Pandavkada waterfalls in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, were stuck in the hills as the water level of a stream rose due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 07:24 PM IST

Seventeen revellers including nine women who went to Pandavkada waterfalls in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, for picnic, were stuck in the hills as the water level of a stream rose due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. They were rescued by officials from Kharghar and Kalamboli fire brigades using iron ladders.

According to the police, the revellers who were from Dharavi and Chembur had entered the waterfalls by crossing a stream in the morning. However, due to incessant rains, the stream got swollen by afternoon, making it impossible for them to return to the city. Among the rescued people were seven minors.

The forest department had banned entry to the Pandavkada waterfalls and Kharghar hills in June in view of the numerous accidents in the last few years.

An officer from Kharghar fire station said, “Along with the officials from Kalamboli fire station, we reached the spot within a few minutes of receiving the call and rescued the people using iron ladders. The rescue operation continued for three hours and no one suffered injuries. The revellers belonged to the 16-27 years age group except for a woman who was 48.”

Sandipan Shinde, senior inspector of Kharghar police station, said, “We allowed the revellers to go home in the evening, requesting them not to repeat the same mistake in the future. We have not registered any case against them yet.”

In a similar incident, 116 people including 78 women and five children were stuck at Kharghar hills on July 18 this year. The local police and the fire brigade officials rescued them safely after a few hours.

