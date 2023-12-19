Mumbai: A fire erupted at the Juhu Residency Boutique Hotel on Juhu-Tara Road in Santacruz West at around 5:11 pm on Monday. The fire was extinguished by 6.20pm, and there were no casualties reported. Fire erupts in Juhu Residency Boutique Hotel, no injuries

According to the fire officials, it was a level one fire, confined to the third and fourth floor of the basement + ground + four-storey building.

The guests inside the hotel said they were able to evacuate without much hassle. “The light from the fire alerted me, so we came down,” Sairaj Shetty, a guest on the third floor, said. “All of us were able to come down easily.”

The blaze was seen on the rooftop. The hotel’s manager reiterated that there was not much damage to the hotel, and the fire had not damaged the rooms much. “The electricity has been cut, as per procedure, and now the PWD department will inspect it. As the firefighting system was functional, people could leave quickly, and the hotel will be able to open soon if everything is in order,” he said.

One small and one first-aid high-pressure line of four motor pumps was put to use to extinguish the fire.