Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire in Navi Mumbai’s Panje wetlands to chase away migratory birds, allege environmentalists
mumbai news

Fire in Navi Mumbai’s Panje wetlands to chase away migratory birds, allege environmentalists

Fire at Panje wetlands on Thursday have led Navi Mumbai environmentalists to allege that the fire to the dry grass was man made apparently to chase away the migratory birds to suit the vested interests of those trying to convert the biodiversity into a concrete jungle
Fire at Panje wetlands, Navi Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)
Fire at Panje wetlands, Navi Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Copy Link
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Uran

Following a fire at Panje wetlands on Thursday, environmentalists have alleged that the fire to the dry grass was man made apparently to chase away the migratory birds to suit the vested interests of those trying to convert the biodiversity into a concrete jungle.

NatConnect Foundation and Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan lodged a fresh complaint with CM Uddhav Thackeray and have also drawn the attention of the High Court-appointed Mangrove Protection and Conservation Committee to the fire incident.

“These nonstop attempts to sabotage the wetlands are alarming,” said Nandakumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan.

The wetlands continue to be starved of tidal water flow as the water inlets to the 289ha area continue to be blocked. This, despite the Raigad Collector stating in his affidavit to the National Green Tribunal that the choke points at Panje wetlands have been removed.

Earlier, two miscreants had set crackers on fire, making the birds fly helter-skelter.

As many as 50 species of birds visit the wetlands during the migratory season from October to May, and they move to other suitable areas during the monsoon.

Raigad district collector, Dr Mahendra Kalyankar, messaged NatConnect quoting his team that what was stated in the affidavit to National Greens Tribunal was correct. Kumar said he presented the GPS photographs, which the collector asked his team to crosscheck.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out