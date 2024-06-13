Firing incident, a serious threat to our lives: Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Actor Salman Khan has expressed serious concern regarding the firing incident that occurred at his Bandra residence on April 14, allegedly by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In a statement provided to the Mumbai crime branch, Salman Khan emphasised that this incident poses a significant threat to him and his family members and should not be underestimated. Additionally, the police have also recorded a statement from Salman Khan’s younger brother, Arbaaz Khan, regarding the firing incident. Actor Salman Khan(ANI)

According to a senior officer, the actor and his family members were present at their residence in Galaxy Apartment, Bandra West, when the shooters fired five to six rounds. Salman Khan stated to the police that he woke up upon hearing the gunfire. Upon investigating, he went to the gallery and observed no one outside.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

After a few minutes, the security guards stationed at the building approached his house and briefed him on the events that had happened outside. The actor narrated the entire sequence in his statement, expressing that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had unjustly targeted him, added the official.

Arbaaz, in his statement to the police, said, “Earlier, someone left a threatening note which was found outside their house and Bishnoi gang members conducted recce at their Panvel farmhouse. This (firing) is the third incident, and the police should take it seriously.”

ALSO READ- One more arrested in connection with attack on Salman Khan

In the early hours of April 14, two bike-borne assailants had fired 5-6 rounds at the actor’s house and fled from the city. So far, the police have arrested six accused in the firing case.

On May 14, the police arrested the sixth suspect, Harpal Singh, also known as Harry, aged 25, from Haryana. He was involved in financing the shooters. The other individuals arrested include Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Choudhari, as well as two shooters, Vicky Kumar Gupta, aged 25, and Sagar Kumar Pal, aged 24. Anuj Thapan, aged 32, who was in the custody of the Crime Branch, died by suicide on May 1. Additionally, Sonu Subhashchandra Bishnoi, aged 37, from Punjab, was arrested. According to police reports, on March 15, Thapan and Sonu Bishnoi met Gupta and Pal in Panvel and provided them with two pistols and 38 live rounds, which were used in the firing incident at the actor’s apartment.

ALSO READ- Salman Khan murder plot: How police stopped Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Choudhari, according to the police, had been in contact with Rohit Godara, a trusted associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, and had recorded a video of Salman’s house on April 12. The crime branch has confiscated Choudhari’s mobile phone and, with the assistance of technical experts, recovered numerous deleted videos and photos. Upon further questioning, Choudhari admitted to receiving ₹3 lakh in cash from a member of the Bishnoi gang. He then distributed ₹2 lakh to two shooters, Vicky Kumar Gupta, aged 25, and Sagar Kumar Pal, aged 24.