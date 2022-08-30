First trial run of Mumbai Metro 3 to be held on August 30
Mumbai: Nearly seven years after construction of the underground Metro 3 Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line began, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will conduct the first trial run on a three-kilometre stretch between Sariput Nagar in Aarey Milk Colony and Marol Naka today
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will flag off the trial run of the much-awaited line, which has seen several delays and subsequent cost escalation owing to a dispute over the location of the metro carshed within Aarey colony.
At today’s trial run, a prototype train with eight coaches will go back and forth to complete 10,000 km on the assigned stretch. The aim of the trial is to test the speed, oscillation and emergency break distance of the coaches.
The 33.5-km-long Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 project is the first underground corridor of the metro networks coming up in the city. Of the 27 stations on this line, 26 will be underground. Around 98.6% of the work on the tunnels and 82% of the work on the underground stations are completed, Fadnavis had said earlier this month.
High-voltage charging (25 KV AC daily) of the eight coaches of the prototype train began on August 15. Till now, the MMRC has conducted functionality tests of all sub-systems such as air-conditioners, communication systems, and public address systems.
After receiving the eight coaches from SriCity, Andhra Pradesh, a battery-operated rail-cum-road shunter connected the first eight-car prototype train at the train delivery and testing track area in Sariput Nagar, Aarey. The work on the project started in 2016.
One of the first decisions of the Shinde-Fadnavis government, in fact, was to permit the construction of the carshed inside Aarey, reversing the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government’s decision to construct the carshed on a plot of land in Kanjurmarg after environmentalists protested against infrastructure development inside the city’s greens.
The first phase from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to SEEPZ is expected to commence in 2024 and the state government recently approved another ₹10,000 crore for the project taking its revised cost to ₹33,000 crore.
“Currently track laying work of MIDC, SEEPZ, Siddhivinayak and Cuffe Parade Station has been completed. The first phase from BKC to SEEPZ will commence in 2024. The highlight of this metro line is the regenerative braking system that will aid significant reduction in carbon emissions,” said an officer from MMRC.
Once completed, the line will connect Mumbai’s key financial hubs such as Nariman Point, Bandra-Kurla-Complex, Fort, Worli, Lower Parel and Goregaon. The metro will provide first-time connectivity to the airport, Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Kalbadevi, Worli, BKC, Airport, SEEPZ and MIDC.
Besides, two important heritage stations -- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Churchgate -- will also be connected through the Mumbai Metro Line-3 alignment. Metro 3 is expected to reduce the load of suburban trains by nearly 15%. These trains can ferry around 3,000 passengers in one trip.
-
Jammu Bar body holds protests, AAP extends support
Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Monday held demonstrations against the government and burnt tyres to press for a shutdown in support of their demand for a multi-purpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices and commissions here. The Aam Aadmi Party also took out a rally in support of the lawyers. The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Traders' Federation, and Retailers' Association also extended their support.
-
J&K saw highest number of cases registered under UAPA in 2021: NCRB report
The highest number of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases under the 'special and local laws' in the country were filed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. Though the highest rioting cases in the country were recorded in the state of Maharashtra with 8,709 incidents involving 9,635 persons. There were also 781 cases of offences against public tranquillity involving 867 persons.
-
HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
-
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
