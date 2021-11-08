Fisherman killed: Body to reach Palghar on Tuesday; villagers observe bandh to protest firing

The body of the fisherman who was allegedly killed by Pakistan Navy’s marine commandos on Saturday afternoon at the maritime boundary between the two countries near Okha in Gujarat’s Dwarka district, left from Jamnagar on late Monday afternoon. The body is expected to reach Vadrai village in Palghar on Tuesday dawn.

Manendra Arekar, vice-president of Maharashtra Machimar Kriti Samiti, who is coordinating the movement, said, “There was a delay in the post-mortem procedure of the 32-year-old victim Shidhar Chamre. After the process was completed, the body left for Palghar in an ambulance.”

“We will conduct the funeral at the local crematorium on Tuesday dawn, as soon as the hearse reaches here,” said Arekar.

Meanwhile, the villagers of Vadrai and Tembhi on Monday observed a bandh to protest the firing at Chamre who was killed and injuring Dilip Tandel, pilot of the trawler Jalpari. Tandel is undergoing treatment.

All shops and establishments were closed in Vadrai and Tembhi. Banners were placed at strategic points to protest the firing.