Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Five arrested for selling fake Kumbh aerial tour tickets

ByVinay Dalvi
Feb 20, 2025 06:56 AM IST

The matter came to light after a Cuffe-Parade resident and a Colaba resident filed separate complaints

MUMBAI: The Cuffe Parade police have busted a Bihar-based gang that operated a fake website and sold tickets for aerial tours of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj via helicopters. Five persons including the 28-year-old alleged mastermind of the gang, who studied till class 12 and worked as salesman with various stores in New Delhi earlier, have been arrested, and police are probing if they also created other fake websites to cheat people, said sources.

Five persons including the 28-year-old alleged mastermind of the gang, who studied till class 12 and worked as salesman with various stores in New Delhi earlier, have been arrested
Five persons including the 28-year-old alleged mastermind of the gang, who studied till class 12 and worked as salesman with various stores in New Delhi earlier, have been arrested

The matter came to light after a Cuffe-Parade resident and a Colaba resident filed separate complaints. The family from Cuffe-Parade, who lodged the first complaint, came across the fake website – mahakumbhhelicopterservice.com – while looking for options for a helicopter tour of Prayagraj. Sometime later, they received a call-back and were told that 26 people could avail a helicopter ride at a discounted rate of 60,652 per person.

“Once they paid the booking amount, the family was unable to contact the website operators. Suspecting some foul play, they approached us,” said Pravin Munde, deputy commissioner of police, zone I.

Sankalp Jagdale, 25, a Colaba resident, subsequently filed a similar complaint.

Though the accused told both complainants that Pawan Hans Limited was the helicopter operator, the company does not accept online bookings from websites other than its own, the police found.

Meanwhile, analysis of the bank accounts to which the complainants made payments showed that the defrauded money was withdrawn from ATM kiosks in Bihar Sharif in Bihar’s Nalanda district.

“We studied CCTV footage of ATM kiosks in the area and picked up Avinash Kumar Kamlesh Kumar alias Bittu, 21, who hails from Silao in Nalanda, Bihar. His role was to withdraw the defrauded money from ATMs soon after the money was deposited by clients,” a police officer familiar with the probe told Hindustan Times.

Following the arrest of Avinash Kumar, the team led by assistant police inspector Amit Deokar and sub inspector Rupesh Kumar Bhagat, which is investigating the case, learned he worked for Mukesh Kumar, 28, a resident of Giriyak in Nalanda.

“Mukesh Kumar studied till class 12 and worked as a salesman in Delhi earlier. He started creating such fake websites to cheat people after returning to Bihar,” said Deokar.

Saurabh Kumar, 25, another Nalanda resident and Physics graduate was also part of the racket, police learned.

“Saurabh Kumar studies in a convent school, so he was chosen by Mukesh Kumar to speak to clients and convince them to book helicopter rides,” said Deokar.

Mukesh Kumar, the alleged mastermind of the racket, and Saurabh Kumar were arrested from Nagpur railway station while they were on their way to Secunderabad in Telangana. Surashti Barnawal, 21, a Juhu resident and the fourth accused, was arrested for allegedly supplying the frauds with SIM cards obtained in the names of unsuspecting customers. Sanjit Kumar Mistry, 24, a Nalanda resident, was arrested for allegedly helping the frauds with SIM cards obtained illegally from Mumbai.

“Surashti worked with a mobile service provider and whenever a customer came to her shop to buy SIM cards, she made an additional SIM card using their identity details and supplied these to the frauds,” said the officer quoted earlier.

The accused have been booked under sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 319 (2) (cheating by personation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and sections 66 (computer related offences), 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On