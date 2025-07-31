Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Five bridges in Raigad district closed for heavy vehicles

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 06:14 am IST

The bridges were found to have a load-bearing capacity of only 5 tonnes, and the culverts had a capacity of 16 tonnes

NAVI MUMBAI: Movement of heavy vehicles is banned over five structurally unsafe bridges and two culverts across key routes in Raigad district, following a structural audit that revealed the bridges had dangerously low load-bearing capacities, ranging from just 5 to 16 tonnes.

Representative picture (HT Archives) (Hindustan Times)
Representative picture (HT Archives) (Hindustan Times)

The affected bridges lie on the Alibag–Roha route, as well as those on the Alibag–Revdanda, Poynad–Usar–Bhadane, and Bhakarwad–Dehen roads.

District collector Kishan Jawale issued the order on Wednesday, which took immediate effect, citing public safety concerns. The ongoing monsoon season has worsened the condition of these structures.

The closed bridges include the Ramraj and Sudkoli bridges along Alibag–Roha road (SH-91), two slab culverts along the road, Sahan bridge along Alibag–Revdanda road, Navedar Bailey bridge along Poynad–Usar–Bhadane road, and Dehen bridge along Bhakarwad–Dehen road. The bridges were found to have a load-bearing capacity of only 5 tonnes, and the culverts had a capacity of 16 tonnes.

Alternative routes

For bridges on Alibag–Roha Road: Drivers can use the Alibag – Pezari Naka – Kudus – Welshet – Ambegaon – Bhise Khind route to reach Roha.

For Alibag–Revdanda and Poynad–Usar routes: The alternate route is via Alibag – Usar – Wave to Revdanda.

For Dehen Bridge: Vehicles should take the Pandwa Devi – Poynad – Pezari – Shrigaon route to reach Dehen.

Authorities have appealed for strict compliance with the order to prevent accidents. The ban will remain in effect until further notice, and violators will face strict action, the district collector warned.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Five bridges in Raigad district closed for heavy vehicles
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On