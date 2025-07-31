Five bridges in Raigad district closed for heavy vehicles

NAVI MUMBAI: Movement of heavy vehicles is banned over five structurally unsafe bridges and two culverts across key routes in Raigad district, following a structural audit that revealed the bridges had dangerously low load-bearing capacities, ranging from just 5 to 16 tonnes. Representative picture (HT Archives) (Hindustan Times)

The affected bridges lie on the Alibag–Roha route, as well as those on the Alibag–Revdanda, Poynad–Usar–Bhadane, and Bhakarwad–Dehen roads.

District collector Kishan Jawale issued the order on Wednesday, which took immediate effect, citing public safety concerns. The ongoing monsoon season has worsened the condition of these structures.

The closed bridges include the Ramraj and Sudkoli bridges along Alibag–Roha road (SH-91), two slab culverts along the road, Sahan bridge along Alibag–Revdanda road, Navedar Bailey bridge along Poynad–Usar–Bhadane road, and Dehen bridge along Bhakarwad–Dehen road. The bridges were found to have a load-bearing capacity of only 5 tonnes, and the culverts had a capacity of 16 tonnes.

Alternative routes

For bridges on Alibag–Roha Road: Drivers can use the Alibag – Pezari Naka – Kudus – Welshet – Ambegaon – Bhise Khind route to reach Roha.

For Alibag–Revdanda and Poynad–Usar routes: The alternate route is via Alibag – Usar – Wave to Revdanda.

For Dehen Bridge: Vehicles should take the Pandwa Devi – Poynad – Pezari – Shrigaon route to reach Dehen.

Authorities have appealed for strict compliance with the order to prevent accidents. The ban will remain in effect until further notice, and violators will face strict action, the district collector warned.