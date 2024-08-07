Five men assault traffic police in Bhiwandi, 1 arrested

THANE: A 36-year-old traffic officer was allegedly assaulted by five men after he stopped a two-wheeler for not wearing a helmet on Monday in Bhiwandi. HT Image

Two accused were on a bike and their 3 more friends, who were travelling in a four-wheeler, abused and beat the traffic police officer, Santosh Sambhaji God.

The police have arrested one of the five accused identified as Pradeep Vasu Kokul, 19. Police are searching for his four accomplices, Lakesh Vidhan Bagul, Umesh Nagpore, Mayuresh, and Yash Gurunath Panchal.

According to the police, under senior officials’ orders for a crackdown on drunk driving, God was on duty in front of the Kalyan Naka petrol pump in the afternoon on Monday.

God stopped a two-wheeler rider for not wearing a helmet and following the traffic rules. As soon as he stopped him, a four-wheeler approached him from the Vanzarpatti Naka towards the bypass road and told God not to act against the two-wheeler rider.

“When the traffic officer refused and sought to know as to who they were telling him to let the biker go, the accused assaulted the policeman, while using abusive language. They severely assaulted him, causing injuries. When another traffic police team arrived at the scene, the attackers fled, but we managed to apprehend Pradip,” said a police officer.

Recognising the seriousness of the incident and the obstruction of official duties, the police have filed charges against all under sections 132 and 121(1) of the BNS, along with other relevant sections.