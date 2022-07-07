Five puppies ‘poisoned to death’ in Kandivali, owner files complaint
Mumbai A 69-year-old woman has filed a case against unknown persons for allegedly killing five of her puppies in MHADA Colony at Lokhandwala in Kandivali East.
Janka Udmale, who resides in MHADA colony with her mother Hausabai, 100, husband Sopan, 70, son Ajay, 40, runs a store. The police said that she has two female dogs, who gave birth to a total of 13 puppies.
“Udmale had a dispute with her neighbour Rajesh Kamble, 35, over the dogs on Tuesday. Thereafter, she saw that foam was coming out of the mouth of five of the puppies, who later vomited blood and finally died,” said a police officer from Samta Nagar police station.
She suspects that her puppies were poisoned by unknown people and therefore dialled the police control room to report the incident.
“We conducted panchanama at the spot and have taken the bodies of the dogs and sent them for post-mortem. Reports are awaited,” said a police officer. He added that they have registered a case under section 429 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) (mischief by killing or maiming cattle), and section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.
“We have registered an offence and are waiting for the post mortem report and can proceed with the investigations only after we get that. The complainant has expressed suspicion about certain individuals. We are also checking CCTV footage,” said Narendra Shinde, senior police inspector of Samta Nagar police station.
When HT reached the MHADA colony in search of Janka, the reporter was unable to speak to her as she was not home. However, upon talking to neighbours and other residents of the area, it was found that most people were not happy with the canines in her house.
“The woman has too many dogs. Not only do they bark all night, they also make the society dirty,” said a local man, while failing to empathise with the woman who lost five of her puppies.
-
Denied entry, govt-aided school students attend classes on road in U.P. capital
Nearly 500 students of government-aided Centennial Inter College here were forced to attend their classes outside the school gate after their teachers and they were denied entry following a dispute over the school building. Giving this information, spokesperson for Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh RP Mishra said teachers took English and mathematics classes outside the school gate. All belongings of the school were also found thrown out. Education department officials were at once informed of it.
-
Omicron sub-variants: 75 patients show mild symptoms, recovered in home isolation
PUNE A preliminary analysis of 75 samples that tested positive for BA.2.74, BA.2.75 and BA.2.76 sub-variants of Omicron has shown that all patients exhibited mild symptoms and recovered under home isolation, scientists involved in analysing the data said. The study was carried out at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General hospital, where a total of 125 samples of patients from Pune, Mumbai and Vidarbha were collected.
-
Restricted entry to Mumbai beaches as heavy rains pound Maharashtra capital
Amid heavy rainfall alert in several regions of Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday prohibited people from visiting the city's beaches on days when the India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' or 'red' alert except in the morning hours. In an order issued by the municipal body, it said that people can visit the beaches on such days only from 6am to 10am.
-
At Sassoon hospital patients suffer, staff overburdened as info system shuts down
On the second day since shutting down of its healthcare management information system, Sassoon General hospital is reeling under the chaos caused by its offline system which was started to bring relief to overburdened hospital staff and ease serpentine hospital queues. However, hospital management refuted all such claims. Doctors and hospital staff are questioning why another system wasn't put in place before shutting down the existing HMIS system.
-
NGO rescues 80 avians from stressful conditions in Agra, Mathura
The Wildlife SOS alone rescued over 80 birds from in and around the Agra and Mathura districts in May and June, informed a press statement released by the public relations office of Wildlife SOS on Thursday. “The birds were rescued from dire situations such as heat exhaustion, dehydration, heat strokes, injuries and dog attacks after people reached out to the NGO's Agra rescue helpline number,” the statement informed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics