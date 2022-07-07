Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Five puppies ‘poisoned to death’ in Kandivali, owner files complaint
Five puppies ‘poisoned to death’ in Kandivali, owner files complaint

Janka Udmale, who resides in MHADA colony with her mother Hausabai, 100, husband Sopan, 70, son Ajay, 40, runs a store
She suspects that her puppies were poisoned by unknown people and therefore dialled the police control room to report the incident
She suspects that her puppies were poisoned by unknown people and therefore dialled the police control room to report the incident (HT Photo)
Updated on Jul 07, 2022 10:32 PM IST
By Vinay Dalvi

Mumbai A 69-year-old woman has filed a case against unknown persons for allegedly killing five of her puppies in MHADA Colony at Lokhandwala in Kandivali East.

Janka Udmale, who resides in MHADA colony with her mother Hausabai, 100, husband Sopan, 70, son Ajay, 40, runs a store. The police said that she has two female dogs, who gave birth to a total of 13 puppies.

“Udmale had a dispute with her neighbour Rajesh Kamble, 35, over the dogs on Tuesday. Thereafter, she saw that foam was coming out of the mouth of five of the puppies, who later vomited blood and finally died,” said a police officer from Samta Nagar police station.

She suspects that her puppies were poisoned by unknown people and therefore dialled the police control room to report the incident.

“We conducted panchanama at the spot and have taken the bodies of the dogs and sent them for post-mortem. Reports are awaited,” said a police officer. He added that they have registered a case under section 429 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) (mischief by killing or maiming cattle), and section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“We have registered an offence and are waiting for the post mortem report and can proceed with the investigations only after we get that. The complainant has expressed suspicion about certain individuals. We are also checking CCTV footage,” said Narendra Shinde, senior police inspector of Samta Nagar police station.

When HT reached the MHADA colony in search of Janka, the reporter was unable to speak to her as she was not home. However, upon talking to neighbours and other residents of the area, it was found that most people were not happy with the canines in her house.

“The woman has too many dogs. Not only do they bark all night, they also make the society dirty,” said a local man, while failing to empathise with the woman who lost five of her puppies.

Thursday, July 07, 2022
