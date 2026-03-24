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    Food adulterators to face MCOCA charges

    The issue was raised in the house by MLC Dr Manisha Kayande. Responding to the question, Zirwal said that during recent raids conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Vasai and Andheri, cases were registered against 14 persons for milk adulteration

    Published on: Mar 24, 2026 4:52 AM IST
    By Saurabha Kulshreshtha
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    MUMBAI: Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration minister Narhari Zirwal on Monday informed the Legislative Council that the state government will invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against those involved in large-scale food adulteration. He said inspection drives across the state would be intensified to strengthen food safety enforcement.

    Food adulterators to face MCOCA charges
    Food adulterators to face MCOCA charges

    The issue was raised in the house by MLC Dr Manisha Kayande. Responding to the question, Zirwal said that during recent raids conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Vasai and Andheri, cases were registered against 14 persons for milk adulteration. Externment proceedings have also been initiated against four of the accused, he said.

    The minister added that special monitoring drives are underway to check milk supplies entering major cities, including Mumbai, from outside regions. He said the government is also taking steps to strengthen manpower in the FDA and a proposal has been submitted to the Finance Department to fill vacant posts.

    Zirwal further informed the house that a meeting will soon convene to discuss regulatory action regarding flavoured supari.

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