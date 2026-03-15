Forest min proposes ₹775 crore facelift masterplan proposed for SGNP

Mumbai: Forest minister Ganesh Naik proposed a ₹775 crore masterplan to give the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) a facelift. Speaking at an event on Saturday where he launched a 2nd toy train at SGNP, Naik said, “The idea is to attract more tourists to the park and improve facilities for the tourists.” Forest minister Ganesh Naik proposed a ₹775 crore masterplan to give the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) a facelift. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

According to Naik, the revamp plan will include the development of a leopard safari in the park along with upgrading the existing boating facilities, trekking trails, e-ticketing services, and also addressing the Dahisar river that flows within the park. Naik also said the state would use satellite technology and artificial intelligence to reduce man-animal conflicts. He added that the authorities would attach chips to monitor the movement of animals in the park. Currently, the SGNP has 13 tigers and five lions including three lion cubs.

SGNP director Anita Patil said the facelift is at a proposal stage and is expected to be completed in two years. Piyush Goyal, union minister of commerce and industry and the MP for the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, suggested that, as part of the revamp, the state could develop the Kanheri and Mahamandapeshwar caves as global heritage sites. The caves could be revamped using a public private partnership (PPP) model along the Buddhist trail, to attract tourists. Goyal added that SGNP’s natural beauty should be leveraged to develop the park as a major tourist attraction in north Mumbai.

Rehabilitation of adivasis

Addressing the event on Saturday, Naik also spoke of the rehabilitation of adivasis living in the SGNP. He said that “pure adivasis” will be rehabilitated in phase-1 of the rehabilitation process. “Those who have houses along the boundary wall of the SGNP, which is being built, will be rehabilitated in the first phase,” said Naik.

Naik reiterated his proposal of shifting the SGNP adivasi community to one-plus-one row houses in 20 acres of Aarey. He added that Pravin Darekar had also suggested that SGNP residents be rehabilitated in a 40 acre-plot near Dahisar Toll Plaza.

However, the state president of the Birsa Munda Adivasi Shramik Sanghatana, Devendra Thakur, said the proposed plot for their rehabilitation was disputed and lacked a clear property title. “Who exactly is the ‘pure adivasi’ that the government is now talking about? Many from our adivasi community lack proper documentation to show that they are the original residents of the area. If the government really wants us to produce documentation, they should direct the collectors to lift the freeze on issuance of new castes,” said Thakur.