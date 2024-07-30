Mumbai: Dr. Snehlata Deshmukh, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mumbai, passed away on Monday at the age of 85 after a prolonged illness. Her last rites were performed at 2pm at the Vile Parle crematorium. Former MU VC Dr. Snehlata Deshmukh passes away

During her five-year tenure as Vice-Chancellor, Dr Deshmukh made several bold and transformative decisions. Among her most notable initiatives was the inclusion of the mother’s name on university degree certificates, a move reflecting her commitment to gender equality and societal progress.

Current Vice-Chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni remarked, “Former Vice-Chancellor Dr. Snehlata Deshmukh made an unparalleled contribution to the university. She introduced many of today’s business-oriented courses, significantly impacting the education sector. Her passing is a tremendous loss, but her legacy will continue to inspire in the field of higher education.”

Dr. Deshmukh was pivotal in establishing separate departments for computer science and biotechnology at the university. She also played a key role in founding the distance learning centre and the Ratnagiri campus.

Before her appointment as VC in 1995, Dr. Deshmukh was a renowned pediatric surgeon and served as the Dean of Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion.

Born in 1938, Dr. Deshmukh’s legacy extends beyond her administrative roles. She was a co-opted member of the governing council at Tata Memorial Centre, a leading institution under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. She was also instrumental in establishing the neonatal department at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, advancing pediatric healthcare in India.

A strong advocate for prenatal education and nutrition for newborns and mothers, Dr. Deshmukh’s influence extended beyond administrative reforms. She authored several books sharing her expertise and earned numerous awards, including the Dr. B.C. Roy Award and the Dhanvantari Award, for her contributions to social work and healthcare.