Former Nerolac Paint MD duped of ₹59 lakh in stock scam
Mumbai: The police has registered a First Information Report after a 62-year-old retired executive of a paint manufacturing company alleged that a person, who claimed to be a Chartered Accountant (CA), defrauded him of ₹59 lakh by promising lucrative returns on investment in the share market.
The complainant Harishchandra Bharuka informed the police that in November 2019, when he was working at Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, his administrative manager Ramesh Shendge introduced him to one Ramkrishna S Iyer. Bharuka retired from Kansai Nerolac Paints in March 2022.
The complainant was told that Iyer was a share broker and he offered to sell shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) held by United India Insurance Limited. Iyer told him that he wanted to sell 6 lakh shares at ₹841.36 per share.
Bharuka told him that he was not very keen to buy the shares. However, Iyer showed him the profit made by other people and also told him that he will give the shares at a cheaper rate so that he could profit more. Initially, Bharuka invested ₹44 lakh, later his wife Parvati also invested ₹16.5 lakh. The couple transferred the amounts to the bank account of Iyer’s wife Savitri, said the police officer.
“There was an agreement between the parties regarding the purchase of shares, which were executed between November 2019 and June 2020. Later when Bharuka asked for the purchased shares, he got vague answers from Iyer. After Bharuka started demanding his money back, Iyer returned ₹1.5 lakh to his wife Parvati,” said a police officer from N M Joshi Marg police station.
Later, his attempts to reach Iyer failed, as both his mobile phones were found to be switched off. Bharuka eventually approached the police, as he did not know where Iyer lived and reported the fraud.
“We have registered a case against Ramkrishna Iyer and his wife Savitri under sections 420 for cheating, 406 for criminal breach of trust and 34 for common intention of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said a police officer from the N M Joshi Marg police station. Police officials said Iyer and his wife have similarly cheated several others.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
