PMLA Court allows Roshni Kapoor to travel abroad to pursue her career

MUMBAI: The special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court last week allowed Roshni Kapoor, daughter of former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, to travel to Dubai and later to the USA to pursue her career opportunities. HT Image

The court dealing with the Yes Bank-DHFL case has allowed Roshini to travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for 24 days from August 23 to September 2023, and from there to New Jersey, USA, in September 2023.

Kapoor is also booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The special court has directed ED and the CBI to suspend the lookout circular issued against her during her travel period. Roshni had pleaded that she wants to pursue a course in Dubai at the Atton Institute on “Business Intelligence,” which is affiliated with several prestigious Universities.

Subsequently, she wanted to attend the “International Conference on Business Management and Social Innovation” conducted by IIERD in New York, USA.

The court noted that the plea was strongly opposed by the public prosecutor, saying she may abscond.

However, the court said agencies failed to submit any report stating Roshni had misused the liberty granted to her. Besides, the court said her proposed travel is a part of her career, and the same cannot be restrained.