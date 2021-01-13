Fort building collapse: Mumbai Police book owner for negligence
MRA Marg police have booked the owner of the century-old Bhanushali building at Fort in south Mumbai that had partially collapsed in July 2020, killing 10 people and injuring several others.
A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the owner of the building,” said Chaitanya Siriprolu, Mumbai Police spokesperson and deputy commissioner of police (operation).
On July 16, around 4.43pm, a large portion of the rear corner of the ground-plus-six storey structure collapsed in Fort. There were 27 residential and 31 non-residential apartments in the building, with 30 people staying in the building at the time of the incident.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had vacated the building before monsoon 2020. Due to the dangerous condition of the building, some tenants had moved out but later decided to return.
As it is a cessed building, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) had issued a no-objection certificate to the tenants for repairs at their own cost.
Tenants of the building had then said that they were prepared to repair the building with the required permissions, however, the plan got delayed due to the pandemic.
“During the investigation, negligence surfaced on the building owner’s part, and hence he has been booked, and further investigation is on. We are yet to receive reports from Mhada and the fire brigade department,” a police officer said.
