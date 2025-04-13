Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fort resident gets 10-year jail term for attempting to kill estranged wife 

ByRevu Suresh
Apr 13, 2025 07:28 AM IST

MUMBAI: The sessions court recently sentenced a 44-year-old Fort resident to 10 years of imprisonment for attempting to kill his estranged wife with a sickle as he suspected she was having an affair

MUMBAI: The sessions court recently sentenced a 44-year-old Fort resident to 10 years of imprisonment for attempting to kill his estranged wife with a sickle as he suspected she was having an affair.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

According to the prosecution, Manoj Reshim and his wife Mansi were married but had been living separately for more year due to disputes over financial issues. Mansi moved out with their son and earned as a domestic worker. Reshim, suspecting her of having an extra marital affair, began following her everywhere. In the evening of January 29, 2020, Mansi was buying vegetables in Bohra Bazaar when Reshim attacked her with a sickle with the intention to kill her. Mansi sustained stab injuries in her hand and was taken to St George Hospital. Reshim was arrested.

At trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses, including Mansi, who told the court that her husband harassed her during their marriage. The court observed that the prosecution had proved all circumstances with direct evidence as well as circumstantial evidence such as spot memorandum, clothes seizure memorandum, and chemical analysis reports of the blood group found on the sickle which was seized during investigation. The court said the motive was also proved, as evidence indicate that the accused hurt her with a sickle.

Additional sessions judge RD Sawant, on April 4, said the incident did not happen at the spur of the moment and that the prosecution had proved the attempt to murder was carried out with the “intention or knowledge requisite to murder her”. “The accused was knowing the consequence of the act will be the death of injured if that attack would have been successful, had the injured not restrained the attack on her by putting forward her hands and that the nature of the injury is irrelevant,” he said.

The defence sought leniency, contending that his entire family was going through a financial crisis, and added that he was already behind bars for five years for the crime as he was denied bail. Considering the plea, the court sentenced him to 10 years in prison and directed him to pay a fine of 5000.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Fort resident gets 10-year jail term for attempting to kill estranged wife 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On