2 members of VBA, including Yuva president, assaulted in Parel

Mumbai: Four unknown persons have been booked for allegedly attacking two members of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), including the Mumbai Yuva president, with iron rods and knives in Parel. The victims have sustained severe injuries on their heads and are undergoing treatment in KEM Hospital. “We have checked the CCTV cameras in the vicinity where the incident occurred and the accused had been captured in it and we will soon nab them. A police team is in Navi Mumbai and conducting an inquiry to find out the facts,” said senior inspector Sanjay Bhalerao of the Bhoiwada police station. (Image for representation)

According to the police, the incident occurred when five members from VBA, including the victims met in Parel on Saturday and were discussing the arrangement regarding a party rally organised on June 3. The victims have been identified as Gautam Haral, 37, a resident of Asalfa, Ghatkopar and Parmeshwar Ranshoor, 36, the Yuva president.

The complainant, Haral, stated in the FIR that VBA’s Mumbai president, Abul Hasan Khan, organised a rally at the ST depot in Nehru Nagar, Kurla East and around 1,000 members were invited for the event.

He alleged that all party members were having tea on Dr BA Road in Parel when four unknown persons approached them, removed iron rods as well as knives and started assaulting Ranshoor.

“When Haral went to save Ranshoor, the third person, who was also carrying a knife, stabbed his head,” said a police officer. “The victims then screamed for help which attracted a crowd. The accused managed to flee away from the crime scene.”

According to the police, the victims have alleged that two months ago they had an argument with members of another political party who are based in Navi Mumbai and hence, it appears that they could have planned the attack and sent people to assault Ranshoor.

A case was registered against the four accused for an attempt to murder. The police have launched a manhunt for them.

