Four booked for feeding pigeons in Bandra Lake

MUMBAI: The Bandra police have booked four people for allegedly feeding pigeons in Bandra West on Thursday.

Around 11am on Thursday, Yogesh Phalake, 42, an Assistant Nuisance Detector Officer, H/West Ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and his colleagues, Vijay Yadav and Nilesh Jadhav, were patrolling near Bandra Lake when they noticed three individuals feeding pigeons. The BMC officers informed them that they would take action against the pigeon feeders, as per the court order.

Simultaneously, a woman arrived at the spot and started feeding the pigeons. The BMC officers told her that feeding was not allowed, but she ignored them and continued feeding. She even argued with the officers before leaving the spot on her scooter.

Following this, the police detained the three men for allegedly violating the court order and creating a public nuisance that could spread allergic diseases. According to the FIR, since feeding pigeons was banned following orders from the Bombay High Court, a case was registered against the four under Sections 270 (public nuisance), 271 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), and 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, on Thursday.

The individuals named in the FIR were identified as Mehtab Shaikh, 27, from Nalasopara East; Nikhil Saroj, 21, from Bandra West; and Salam Durgesh Kumar, 22, from Bandra West, all working in private companies. The fourth person is a woman who remains unidentified.