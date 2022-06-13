Four cases of Omicron sub-lineages detected in Mumbai

Mumbai While a recent genome sequencing report revealed that the current surge in Covid cases is primarily driven by the Omicron variant and its sub-lineages, active cases in the city have crossed the 11,000-mark and reached 11,331.

The city reported 1,118 fresh Covid infections on Monday and zero deaths and the state recorded 1,885 cases and one death from Raigad district. However, the state recorded 17,480 active cases, out of which Mumbai contributed 64.82% of the cases.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday published its 12th genome sequencing report of 279 samples, out of which 278 were found to be infected with the Omicron variant and its sub-lineages, while one was identified as the Delta strain.

Of the 202 samples tested from Mumbai, three were infected with the sub-lineage of the Omicron variant, the BA.4 strain, and one sample was infected with the BA.5 variant. In an official statement, the civic body said that out of the three patients with BA.4 variant, two were 11-year-old girls and one of them is an adult between the age of 40-60 years. Meanwhile, the single patient infected with the BA.5 sample is also an adult between 40-60 years old.

The report also stated that only the patient infected with the BA.5 variant was fully vaccinated, while the remaining three patients that were infected with the BA.4 variant were unvaccinated.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state Covid task force, said, “It is clear now that almost all the cases in Mumbai are of the Omicron variant. Due to this, the symptoms are also mild. It is advised to follow all Covid-appropriate behaviour seriously, especially at poorly ventilated spaces.”

The rate of hospitalisation in Mumbai on Monday was 1.92 per cent. Also, 1,046 (or 94 per cent) of the fresh infections that were reported in the city are asymptomatic. The daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Mumbai stood at 11.61 per cent, a drop from Sunday’s 12.26%, while the state’s TPR remained constant at 7.71 per cent.

“Most of the cases are being reported from high-rises and densely-populated localities. At present, there is no pressure on the state’s health infrastructure and the fatality rate is also very low. So, we can clearly say that this is not a new Covid wave but cluster outbreaks,” Joshi added.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent and a total of 676 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours.