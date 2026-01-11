NAVI MUMBAI: In a major crackdown on violations of the Foreigners Act, the Navi Mumbai Police have registered three separate cases against four flat owners in Kharghar and Taloja for allegedly providing accommodation to foreign nationals without completing mandatory government registration, officials said on Friday. Four landlords booked for illegally renting their flats to eight Nigerians

The cases, lodged at Kharghar and Taloja police stations, relate to landlords accused of renting out residential premises to eight foreign nationals, mostly of Nigerian origin, without submitting the mandatory C-Form on the Government of India’s official portal. Filing the C-Form is a statutory requirement under the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939.

In the first case at Kharghar police station, Shweta Mukesh Naik, a resident of Sector 30, was booked for allegedly renting out her flat to a Nigerian national, Ibraheem Saheed Abiola, 30, without filing the C-Form. The violation came to light during verification carried out by the Navi Mumbai crime branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell.

In the second case, also registered at Kharghar police station, two flat owners, Yasir Jethwa and Shama Khan, were booked for allegedly accommodating five foreign nationals in two flats in a residential complex in Sector 35F. Police said Jethwa allegedly housed four Nigerian nationals, while Khan reportedly rented out her flat to another foreign national, Alla Barthelemy, 42, without complying with mandatory reporting norms.

The third case was registered at Taloja police station, where police booked Sharangdhar Namdev Patil, 40, a resident of Parvati Heights, for allegedly illegally providing accommodation to two Nigerian nationals, Anumole Chinonso Aringa, 42, and Chinedu Foster, 35. Police said Patil knowingly rented out his flat without submitting the required C-Form, thereby facilitating their unlawful stay.

All three cases were registered based on complaints filed by personnel of the Anti-Narcotics Cell following early-morning verification drives conducted on January 9. Senior officers said investigations are underway to verify the visa status and duration of stay of the foreign nationals, and to ascertain whether more landlords are involved.

“Landlords are legally bound to inform authorities about the stay of foreign nationals. Failure to do so is a serious offence and will attract strict action,” said ACP Ajay Landge, adding that similar verification drives will continue across Navi Mumbai. Police have not ruled out more cases emerging as the crackdown continues.