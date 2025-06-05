Fraud in agri dept: ACB records Anjali Damania’s statement

MUMBAI: Social activist Anjali Damania on Wednesday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and submitted evidence regarding alleged fraud in the state agricultural department when it was headed by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde. Dhananjay Munde (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

The activist alleged a ₹161-crore fraud in the department between July 2023 and November 2024, when Munde was a minister in the previous Mahayuti government.

“We recorded her statement for around four hours,” said an ACB official.

Damania alleged that despite a central government directive in 2016 to transfer money directly to farmers’ bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the agricultural department purchased equipment and fertilisers at inflated rates for distribution among farmers.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas had also alleged that Munde was involved in a ₹200-crore scam during his term as minister. The NCP leader has termed the allegations baseless and ridiculous.

The ACB said that it is in the process of recording statements and evidence, after which it will start investigation.