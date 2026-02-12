French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Mumbai on February 17

MUMBAI: Emmanuel Macron, President of France will visit Mumbai on February 17 as part of his official state visit to India from February 17–19. French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference in Bern, Switzerland, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are visiting Switzerland for a two day state visit. (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP) (AP)

During his short stay in the city, Macron will be accommodated at Taj Colaba. His trip includes a visit to Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan), where he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to issue a joint statement outlining shared priorities and strengthened cooperation between India and France.

Macron will also attend an official programme marking the India-France Year of Innovation, a year-long celebration in 2026 highlighting technological collaboration between the two nations. Additionally, he is expected to visit the Gateway of India, and members of his delegation will attend a reception at Galeries Lafayette.

After his engagements in Mumbai, Macron will travel to New Delhi to participate in the AI Impact Summit on February 19. Macron will be the second world leader to be hosted by PM Modi in Mumbai, following UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s official visit to the financial capital in October 2025.

During his visit, Macron and Modi are expected to hold extensive discussions to deepen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors as outlined in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap. In addition, the leaders will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

This visit follows PM Modi’s visit to France in February 2025 and reflects the mutual trust and depth of the India–France Strategic Partnership, as well as the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen their ties.