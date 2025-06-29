From dumping ground to depot: Mumbai’s first Vande Bharat rail depot to come up near Ram Mandir station

MUMBAI: A neglected patch of railway land strewn with debris between Jogeshwari and Ram Mandir stations is set for a major upgrade. Western Railway (WR) has identified this site—currently a dumping ground for muck, abandoned coaches, and rail material—as the location for Mumbai’s first dedicated depot for the new-generation Vande Bharat and Vande Sleeper trains. Mumbai, India - June 28, 2025: An exclusive maintenance depot for Vande Bharat trains will be set up between Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari stations on the east side.in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 28, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Senior WR officials confirmed that preliminary work on the project will begin shortly. Once operational, the depot will initially cater to 5–10 trains and eventually expand to service and stable up to 50 high-speed trains. These Vande series trains, designed to run at speeds of up to 160 kmph, are part of Indian Railways’ push to modernise and reduce travel times on key intercity routes.

“We have identified a six acre land parcel between Jogeshwari and Ram Mandir stations. This will be a dedicated facility for the Vande series. Our infrastructure is nearly ready for 160 kmph operations, and the Jogeshwari Terminus project is progressing well too,” said Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager, WR.

The Indian Railways has asked both Western and Central Railway to identify locations exclusively for Vande Bharat depots. While Central Railway has shortlisted Wadi Bunder near CSMT, WR has chosen the stretch adjoining the Western Express Highway for ease of connectivity and expansion.

Currently, the site bears signs of neglect, with rundown coaches, overgrown vegetation, and construction debris. However, once cleared, the area has the potential to be developed into a full-fledged stabling and maintenance depot. WR has already earmarked land in Sabarmati and Indore for similar depots.

The depot’s proximity to the upcoming Jogeshwari Terminus is strategic. Scheduled to open later this year, this will be Mumbai’s first greenfield rail terminus in over three decades—after the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). Built at a cost of ₹77 crore, the terminus will feature three platforms (one island and one home platform), each 600 metres long and capable of handling 24-coach trains.

Equipped with parking zones for autos and cabs, it is expected to decongest overloaded terminals like Dadar, Bandra, and Mumbai Central. At least 24 long-distance trains to Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi are expected to be operated from this station daily.

Sources said the depot’s development will increase the likelihood of Vande Bharat trains originating from Jogeshwari, especially as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor prepares for 160 kmph operations by August. While the Vande Bharat and Sleeper variants are approved for these speeds, older premium trains like the Rajdhani and Shatabdi will need special permissions to run faster.

“The larger vision is to shift passengers from short-haul flights by offering overnight rail journeys—like Mumbai to Delhi or Indore in just 10–12 hours. Once more Vande trains are introduced, this will become a reality,” Misra added. He also said work on the sixth line between Kandivali and Borivali is likely to finish by December.

Though the sixth line from Bandra Terminus to Kandivali exists, delays in shifting utilities and clearing encroachments pushed the deadline. The railway is also planning a major expansion on the Virar-Dahanu stretch, with Palghar being developed into a hub and rail connectivity extended to the upcoming Vadhavan Port.